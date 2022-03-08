Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities after a negative experience with a leading actress Sana Javed.

Manal took to her Instagram story today to ask her clients to not make her shoot with an actress ever again. She shared that she had an awful experience with an actress who called her a ‘do takkay ki model’.

She later shared a DM from another model who had a similar experience with said celebrity and revealed that the actress had told her that ‘these models would go to any lengths for fame’.

The stories were shared by MUA Omayr Waqar who added that there’s just one person who’s like this. Omayr had also shared a story last year where he had been asked who the rudest celebrity to work with is and he’d named Sana Javed.

After the model exposed her experience, many makeup artists and models, including Ikram Gohar and Rhyan Thomas, along with stylist Anila Murtaza and models Mushk Kaleem and Mydah Raza, came forward with more testimonials about awful working experiences with Sana Javed.