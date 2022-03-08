Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Maren Morris celebrates ‘mom bellies’ 2 years after giving birth to son

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:58 am
Maren Morris
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Maren Morris is still in love with her post-baby body nearly two years later.

The country singer shared a photo of herself on Saturday wearing a tight velvet gown that accentuated her curves and hugged her stomach.

“We stan mom bellies in this house,” she captioned the photo on Twitter.

Morris, 31, was applauded by fans for her message about de-stigmatizing postpartum bodies.

“Amen and Amen!” You carried and delivered a miracle. You are both beautiful and powerful. Mommas should all be proud of their own beauty and support one another!!!! Thank you for your contribution!” Someone tweeted about it.

“Cute glad to see that a Mom can still be as beautiful as you Maren,” another commented.

“Our babies called it home, how could we hate it?” said a third.

“I adore you for doing this!” Mama, you are a beautiful, strong, and proud woman. “, another person added.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child in March 2020.

“Hayes, Andrew Hurd. March 23rd, 20.” “Love of our lives,” she captioned a series of newborn photos at the time.

The couple announced their pregnancy in October 2019, with the “Bones” singer writing at the time on social media, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” referring to her award-winning album.

Maren Morris

Morris made headlines in a nude bedazzled jumpsuit that showed off her growing baby bump at the Rodeo Houston when she was nine months pregnant.

Morris has been candid about the challenges of motherhood since the birth of her son.

In April 2021, she slammed the “snap back” culture, writing on Instagram that she would “never say ‘trying to get my body back’ again.”

She went on to say that the “pressure we put on mothers to’snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troubling,” and that “you are and always have been a f–king badass.” and, yes, I am proud.”

Morris and Hurd, both 35, began dating in 2015 and married in March 2018 in Nashville.

 

Read More

22 mins ago
Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her toned midriff in a revealing denim bralet

Vanessa Hudgens, Thylane Blondeau, and Cindy Bruna were among the famous faces...
27 mins ago
Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans look adorable in all black at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans walked the red carpet together at the...
29 mins ago
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities...
32 mins ago
Bella Hadid commands attention in a plunging black top and pinstripe blazer while going braless

Bella Hadid may have stepped off the runway, but she was still...
40 mins ago
Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex, was spotted out for a jog wearing her dazzling sapphire ring

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, was spotted wearing her glittering sapphire ring...
1 hour ago
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks!

Mathira, known for her outspoken and bold personality, recently opened up about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Breeze Airways
5 mins ago
JetBlue’s founder’s new venture Breeze Airways intends to nearly double its route network and add cross-country flights

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it plans to nearly double its...
Manuel Neuer
7 mins ago
Manuel Neuer back to rally Bayern Munich defence in Salzburg match

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first appearance in almost...
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments
13 mins ago
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments

Nadia Hussain, an actor, and model, appeared in the most recent interview,...
Kim Kardashian
15 mins ago
I’m legally single and I’m loving it! Kim Kardashian poses in a naked monokini as she escapes the Kanye West divorce drama with a trip to the beach

Kim Kardashian spiced up her relaxing seaside vacation on Tuesday by posting...
Adsence Ad 300X600