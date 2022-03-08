Maren Morris celebrates ‘mom bellies’ 2 years after giving birth to son

Maren Morris is still in love with her post-baby body nearly two years later.

The country singer shared a photo of herself on Saturday wearing a tight velvet gown that accentuated her curves and hugged her stomach.

“We stan mom bellies in this house,” she captioned the photo on Twitter.

Morris, 31, was applauded by fans for her message about de-stigmatizing postpartum bodies.

“Amen and Amen!” You carried and delivered a miracle. You are both beautiful and powerful. Mommas should all be proud of their own beauty and support one another!!!! Thank you for your contribution!” Someone tweeted about it.

“Cute glad to see that a Mom can still be as beautiful as you Maren,” another commented.

“Our babies called it home, how could we hate it?” said a third.

“I adore you for doing this!” Mama, you are a beautiful, strong, and proud woman. “, another person added.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child in March 2020.

“Hayes, Andrew Hurd. March 23rd, 20.” “Love of our lives,” she captioned a series of newborn photos at the time.

The couple announced their pregnancy in October 2019, with the “Bones” singer writing at the time on social media, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” referring to her award-winning album.

Morris made headlines in a nude bedazzled jumpsuit that showed off her growing baby bump at the Rodeo Houston when she was nine months pregnant.

Morris has been candid about the challenges of motherhood since the birth of her son.

In April 2021, she slammed the “snap back” culture, writing on Instagram that she would “never say ‘trying to get my body back’ again.”

She went on to say that the “pressure we put on mothers to’snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troubling,” and that “you are and always have been a f–king badass.” and, yes, I am proud.”

Morris and Hurd, both 35, began dating in 2015 and married in March 2018 in Nashville.