Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:45 pm
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks!

Mathira, known for her outspoken and bold personality, recently opened up about embracing her stretch marks on International Women’s Day in an Instagram post.

BOL Entertainment host shared her pictures on Instagram while flaunting her stretch marks with a heartfelt caption which read, “There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt her self to all the women who building themselves fighting for their right stay strong ALWAYS REMEMBER the MAGIC IS WITHIN.”

“Happy International Women’s Day,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

She re-shared the same post on her Instagram story and explained what her stretch marks mean to her.

