Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:10 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:10 pm
Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Senior Pakistani actress Naima Khan appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show, “Good Morning Pakistan,” earlier this week.

Naima Khan stated to Nida Yasir, the host of the morning show, “I get uncomfortable whenever I see someone fat. Though young girls are against me, I replied to them that I thought you are Aunty standing here. You should look like a girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

She also addressed in the morning show how young girls should take care of their bodies in order to avoid ailments like high blood pressure and diabetes.

On social media, netizens have expressed grave concern over these claims.

One user said, “This aunty should know that a lot of young girls are dealing with hormonal issues that cause weight gain.”

Mathira, an actor, was quick to call out the senior actress for her statements. She addressed Naima as “aunty” and advised her to concentrate on herself. She believes Naima has an uninformed and toxic brain process, and she cannot understand how Naima could say anything so immoral during a morning show.

Despite the fact that the seasoned actress graciously apologized to netizens for her inadvertent choice of words.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

38 mins ago
After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make an unexpected return to their engagement

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 10, that Prince William and Kate...
41 mins ago
Following Queen Elizabeth's helicopter fears, the royal household is on the lookout for 'experienced' pilots

Just weeks after it was revealed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is concerned...
43 mins ago
Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate Middleton was reportedly "miserable" in her teens as the Duchess of...
1 hour ago
Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil slammed Kim Kardashian for her 'tone deaf' advice to 'get your a** to f***ing work.'

KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised by Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil for...
1 hour ago
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague are all saying the same thing after Kim Kardashian tells them to "get your a** to f***ing work."

KIM KARDASHIAN has been dubbed "America's Molly-Mae Hague" after telling fans to...
1 hour ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Princess Diana
5 mins ago
Princess Diana was horrified on her Wedding day

The state of Princess Diana's wedding gown was something she did not...
South Balochistan Development Package
6 mins ago
South Balochistan package includes Rs600bn federal, provincial projects: CM Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the South Balochistan...
Katie Price
25 mins ago
Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a ‘drunk in Miami’ heart rate tattoo

Katie Price sported a pink crop top and tassel skirt after returning...
Kim Kardashian
32 mins ago
Kim Kardashian smoulders in black leather… after being slammed

She heightened the throwback effect in an edited version of the chair...
Adsence Ad 300X600