Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Senior Pakistani actress Naima Khan appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show, “Good Morning Pakistan,” earlier this week.

Naima Khan stated to Nida Yasir, the host of the morning show, “I get uncomfortable whenever I see someone fat. Though young girls are against me, I replied to them that I thought you are Aunty standing here. You should look like a girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

She also addressed in the morning show how young girls should take care of their bodies in order to avoid ailments like high blood pressure and diabetes.

On social media, netizens have expressed grave concern over these claims.

One user said, “This aunty should know that a lot of young girls are dealing with hormonal issues that cause weight gain.”

Mathira, an actor, was quick to call out the senior actress for her statements. She addressed Naima as “aunty” and advised her to concentrate on herself. She believes Naima has an uninformed and toxic brain process, and she cannot understand how Naima could say anything so immoral during a morning show.

Despite the fact that the seasoned actress graciously apologized to netizens for her inadvertent choice of words.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com