Mathira Khan, known for his loudmouth and bold personality, came out in support of actor Feroze Khan who was caught seemingly drinking alcohol in public.

A video of Feroze Khan is doing rounds all over the internet that showed him drinking something from a wrapped bottle.

However, after the video went crazy viral, Mathira took to her Instagram and called out those who made Khan’s video without his consent. “Stop making videos of celebs. Everyone has a personal life,” she wrote.

“I’ve known Feroze first of all, he ain’t a hypocrite. He was religious before and now he is more dedicated towards Islam and second of all he does not drink. This is totally messed up.”

The controversial TV star further questioned why are celebrities often subjected to criticism and blamed for bad stuff.

the Pakistani-Zimbabwean model went on to call out the video maker and added, “And to be honest whoever made this video needs to learn that law can give you a good dandaa for this harqat. Let Pakistani celebrities live happy life.”

“We ain’t public property. You guys need to learn that you don’t know everything about everyone. Stop this nonsense,” she concluded.

Fans and netizens are left perplexed after the video went viral. Some criticized the Khaani star for consuming alcohol despite being a Muslim while others say that the brown wrap on the bottle is used to not promote any marketing brand.

Watch video here: