Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:18 pm
Matthew McConaughey discusses his infamous hair transplant, claiming that the doctor lied about it

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey revealed that his doctor lied to him about his hair transplant.

The Gentleman actor discussed the infamous rumour about hair loss in the late 1990s and its re-growth with a special ointment.

In an interview with LADbible, the actor revealed that he has been shaving his heads for many years due to hair thinning.

The 52-year-old actor admitted to using a topical ointment on his scalp.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, just manual labour,” Matthew explained. “All I can tell you is that it returned. “I now have more hair than I did in 1999.”

He continued on about his hair regrowth journey, recalling how people assumed he had a hair transplant because a surgeon kept claiming that he had given the actor one.

Matthew revealed that he met another doctor who told him about the surgeon who claimed to have performed a transplant on the Oscar winner.

He went on to say that the doctor was even interested in inspecting his hair regrowth.

“‘Can I just look at your hair?’ he asks. “Can I just feel it and see?” recalled the actor. “I said, ‘Yeah, man,’ and he said, ‘You don’t have transplants.'” ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t,’ I replied.

