Adsence Ad 160X600
Mawra Hocane’s new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a well-known figure in the industry who began her career as a VJ before moving into acting.
Acclaimed showbiz star Mawra Hocane usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media and also shares her daily routine with them.
The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.
Check out some of the exclusive images below:
View this post on Instagram
Download BOL News App for latest news