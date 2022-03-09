Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:29 pm
Mawra Hocane’s new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

Mawra Hocane's
Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a well-known figure in the industry who began her career as a VJ before moving into acting.

Acclaimed showbiz star Mawra Hocane usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media and also shares her daily routine with them.

The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.

Check out some of the exclusive images below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

