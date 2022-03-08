Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:12 pm
Maya Ali looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

The diva picked a beige embellished wedding edition outfit adorned with premium fabrics and exquisite embroidery.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

