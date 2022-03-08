Adsence Ad 160X600
Maya Ali looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.
The diva picked a beige embellished wedding edition outfit adorned with premium fabrics and exquisite embroidery.
Take a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.
