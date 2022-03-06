Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks

Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 09:44 pm
Pakistan showbiz industry actress Maya Ali’s new photoshoot has gone viral on social media.

Maya Ali effortlessly wore a sleeveless long dress with a deep neck to make fans and admirers go sweating.

The actress is very versatile when it comes to fashion. She has donned breathtaking dresses as well as elegant traditional outfits.

The pictures is being liked by the fans and has more than likes this 6,671  far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

