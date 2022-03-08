Meesha Shafi celebrates Women’s Day with her new song ‘Rajkumari’

Meesha Shafi marked Women’s Day with another new release, Rajkumari (Princess).

The song, directed by Awais Gohar and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Shafi, showcases the vocalist dressed in traditional attire with other women of various physiques and colours.

The lyrics of this song are soothing to the ears and strike a connection with viewers.

Shafi’s song is a pleasure for all the South Asian women out there who are attempting to break free and rise in this patriarchal environment.

Fans appear to be swooning over this song, which promotes women’s empowerment.

Fans praised the effort of the singer for her new song one wrote, “Shafi’s voice has become the medium of expression of femininity and this song is a celebration of spirit of femininity.”

Another wrote, “true anthem of women strength.”

Watch the song below: