Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome their new furry friend ‘Whiskey.’

Machine Gun Kelly announced his and Megan Fox’s newest addition on social media, and fans haven’t stopped gushing since.

The Emo Girl singer, 31, took to Instagram and shared swoon-worthy photos and a video of their new kitten ‘Whiskey,’ which has gone viral.

Kelly captioned the photos, “Welcome Whiskey to the Gang.”

Whiskey, who appears to be a Savannah cat, is yawning in a cat tree and appears to be ready for a long afternoon nap in the first photo.

Fox, 35, and Kelly are dressed in matching cheetah-print pyjamas in the second photo. Kelly wears purple with pink hair and layered necklaces, while Jennifer’s Body star wears a bright pink PJ set and smiles for the camera with their new furry pet.

In a third photo, Whiskey snuggles up to Kelly, and in a fourth, Whiskey and Kelly sleep in bed together, with the cat snuggled up behind him. Whiskey is attempting to hold Kelly’s hand as the two snuggle in the final slide, an adorable video.

Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting earlier that year on the set of Randall Emmett’s indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass.