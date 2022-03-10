Megan Fox’s floral ensemble captivates fans, and she compares the design to her grandmother’s couch

Megan Fox dazzled onlookers with her chic look in a flesh-baring floral ensemble.

As seen out and about in Los Angeles this week, Machine Gun Kelly’s darling appeared to be nothing short of a vision.

The 35-year-old flaunted her stunning figure in a skintight outfit with a floral pattern in soft earth tones.

She did, however, complete her look with a headband and makeup to highlight her screen siren features. She completed the look by swinging a small brown handbag while expertly balancing on a gleaming pair of gold heels.

Meanwhile, the Transformers actor took to Instagram to share a two-picture Instagram album that began with a shot of her in her most recent outfit, which included a touch of tartan.

However, the actress made fun of her own appearance, comparing it to her grandmother’s sofa.

Fox captioned the photos, “Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe.”

Fox previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she expressed her desire for Korean band BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.