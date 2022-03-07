Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 02:24 am
Megan McKenna looks completely different after having lip fillers removed in order to appear more natural

Megan McKenna

MEGAN MCKENNA appeared to be a new woman when she stepped out over the weekend, sans the plumped-up pout that was once her trademark.

The former TOWIE star, 29, went out for a night with friends in London’s Soho, her signature lips looking more subtle than ever.

Megan appeared happy and relaxed as she enjoyed an evening on the town more than two years after having her lip fillers removed.

Despite the cold, the blonde reality star turned musician wore a sparkly red crop top and black hotpants with an open blue blazer that revealed her flat tummy.

She completed the look with black leather cowboy boots and a gleaming silver shoulder bag.

She giggled with a friend as they enjoyed a few drinks before grabbing a Domino’s takeaway on the way home after posing for some shots in the bar’s entrance.

Megan’s more natural appearance received positive feedback from her 2.4 million Instagram followers, which included some of her famous friends.

Ferne McCann reacted to her post with a series of heart eye emojis, while Charlotte Dawson described her as “unreal” and “bloody beltin’.”

Others commented that she was “absolutely stunningly beautiful,” and many shared fire emojis.

Megan got rid of her lip fillers in an attempt to be taken more seriously in the music industry after winning Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and topping the iTunes charts with her country-tinged tracks.

She appeared on Lorraine at the time and revealed she was horrified by her puffed-up pout.

“Honestly, I look back and think, ‘Oh my God, what was I thinking?'”

“I believe I had a severe case of body dysmorphia.” What I wish I could tell my younger self is, “You really need to accept the way you look.” I was doing the Instagram thing, looking online, wanting to look like other people.”

“You lose yourself,” she added.

Megan realised she needed to get rid of her fillers when people were ignoring her singing talent and focusing on her looks.

“Now I feel like I looked awful,” she said. ‘Megan, your lips are so big,’ my mother used to say to me every morning.

“I noticed that every article focused on my big lips rather than my music, which was heartbreaking to me.”

Megan is dating Josh Riley, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

The couple recently returned from a romantic vacation in the Maldives.

The Sun revealed Megan and Josh were dating in August 2020, but their romance appeared to fizzle when we revealed she had joined the exclusive dating app Raya.

However, the couple was spotted together again in February 2021, and it appears that their relationship has grown stronger.

Megan also recently shared photos of herself back in the studio, promising new songs were on the way.

The Essex beauty rose to prominence thanks to her outrageous exploits on Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother before causing drama on The Only Way Is Essex.

 

