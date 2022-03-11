Meghan and Sophie are ‘uncomfortable in each other’s company.’

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessexes’ interaction during the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 was “uncomfortable.”

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, spoke to Express.co.uk about this moment.

“The interactions, or lack thereof, between Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 are eye catching, in their absolute failure of subtlety,” Inbaal observed.

“Over the past few years, Meghan has been subjected to considerable scrutiny, whether justly or unjustly, for taking her time trying to fit in with royal protocol, not accepting every direction that is given, and having her own mind,” Inbaal claims.

“At times, this is a delicate conversation because no one can know everything.”

“In this case, however, the signs of animosity are not hidden.

“While the chaps chit chat merrily, being used to formal affairs since birth, they feel comfortable with each other and with the grand occasion. They lean towards each other and their conversation is animated. This shows us how at ease they feel.”

She added: “At the same time, Catherine and Meghan are doing their best. Not born to royalty, they are adjusting.

“They are sitting in a very elegant way, in their allocated seats, behaving properly. Their postures are a little stiff, but not overly so. They are comfortable enough, their smiles reach their eyes, but they’re aware that the eyes of the world are on them.”