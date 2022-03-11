Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:06 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meghan and Sophie are ‘uncomfortable in each other’s company.’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:06 am
Meghan

Meghan and Sophie are ‘uncomfortable in each other’s company.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessexes’ interaction during the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 was “uncomfortable.”

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, spoke to Express.co.uk about this moment.

“The interactions, or lack thereof, between Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 are eye catching, in their absolute failure of subtlety,” Inbaal observed.

“Over the past few years, Meghan has been subjected to considerable scrutiny, whether justly or unjustly, for taking her time trying to fit in with royal protocol, not accepting every direction that is given, and having her own mind,” Inbaal claims.

“At times, this is a delicate conversation because no one can know everything.”

“In this case, however, the signs of animosity are not hidden.

“While the chaps chit chat merrily, being used to formal affairs since birth, they feel comfortable with each other and with the grand occasion. They lean towards each other and their conversation is animated. This shows us how at ease they feel.”

She added: “At the same time, Catherine and Meghan are doing their best. Not born to royalty, they are adjusting.

“They are sitting in a very elegant way, in their allocated seats, behaving properly. Their postures are a little stiff, but not overly so. They are comfortable enough, their smiles reach their eyes, but they’re aware that the eyes of the world are on them.”

Read More

27 mins ago
Bella Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt beneath a pink plaid jacket

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she exited the Burberry show at Central...
30 mins ago
Prince Harry will NOT return to UK

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK this month for...
35 mins ago
Dua Lipa puts on a racy show, grabbing her cleavage through a tight black jumpsuit with semi-transparent panels and sultry snaps

Dua Lipa's latest slew of snaps, which she posted to Instagram on...
43 mins ago
Prince Charles unromantic proposal caused Princess Diana to 'break into laughing'

In the Channel 5 programme Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their...
47 mins ago
'Baahubali' star receives 5,000 marriage proposals

Telegu actor Prabhas, who is widely regarded as one of India's most...
49 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticise the United Kingdom's approach to Covid-19 vaccines.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those who have criticised the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
3 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s wedding photo was discovered at Charles and Camilla’s home

A WEDDING PHOTO OF MEGHAN MARKLE hangs prominently in Charles and Camilla's...
Omaima Sohail
11 mins ago
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire’s miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in...
13 mins ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 11: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers, Celebrities show support for her

Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers...
Suki Waterhouse
20 mins ago
Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned abs while posing in a band T-shirt

The 30-year-old model wore a grey band print t-shirt with black leggings,...
Adsence Ad 300X600