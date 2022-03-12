Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘beating the royals to the punch’ with their ‘do-it-yourself royalty.’

According to brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, Meghan and Prince Harry are successfully creating their own version of public duties following their decision to step down as full-time members of the Firm. According to the California-based expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still in the early stages of developing their post-royal brand.

But, so far, they have demonstrated that they are “willing to outwork” Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William in terms of activism and work.

While Meghan and Harry have focused their attention on the younger generations and a few topics near and dear to the hearts of Millennials and Gen Zs, such as gender and racial equality and making the online space safer, Mr Schiffer believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working on a broader range of issues, making it more difficult for Kate and William to keep the focus of the younger public on them.

“Meghan and Harry will continue to be relevant because they are willing to outwork the Duke,” he told Express.co.uk.

Mr Schiffer, on the other hand, believes Kate and William have been addressing a number of issues of interest to young people in recent months, including the environment.

“But, I think, that calculus can change if you continue to see William and Kate moving in the direction they are going,” he continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s winning streak could be ended if they make mistakes in the future.

“And, of course, [the Sussexes’ relevance] will depend on what Harry and Meghan do,” Mr Schiffer added.

“Will they mis-step, will they be seen as too calculating, too strategic, too monetising?

“And if that was the case and it began to permeate in the Gen Z and Millennials’ mindset then they would face a potential loss of audience and relevance.

“But we haven’t seen indications of that yet, in fact they have continued to execute quite nicely.

“But this is still early in the process in this new era when they are creating their own do it yourself royalty.”

“Meghan and Harry are leading, they are beating the royals to the punch with their own version of do it yourself royalty,” the US expert said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest charitable initiative, the decision to issue non-profit grants to four associations supporting women in the US and UK to mark Women’s History Month.

“It’s a more modern approach because it’s more targeted to younger generations and considers digital and media cycles – there’s a consistency in all of that.”

Meghan and Prince Harry will officially relinquish their positions as senior royals at the end of March 2020.

They have since relocated to Montecito, Santa Barbara, and will launch their organisation, Archewell, in late 2020.

This organisation is made up of a non-profit foundation as well as the production powerhouses Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

Meghan and Harry have campaigned for causes close to their hearts and undertaken profitable ventures since stepping down as working royals.

Meghan invested in Clevr Blends, a female-led super latte start-up, in late 2020.