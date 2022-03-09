Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022. 09:51 pm
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are victims of ‘Royal Cruelty’

09th Mar, 2022. 09:51 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised against meeting the Queen and Lilibet

According to an expert, the Royal Family’s treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exhibited a “degree of cruelty” by those who might have done more to accommodate them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their retirement from their royal duties in early 2020 before migrating to their California residence with their two daughters, Archie and Lilibet.

The couple’s resignation occurred following a Sandringham Summit with Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, during which they agreed to totally stand aside.

However, it has recently been proposed that more might have been done to give a “one foot in, one foot out” approach, which would have been more beneficial to both sides.

Former BBC royal journalist Peter Hunt believes that more might have been done to retain Harry and Meghan in the Firm, particularly given Meghan’s potential value to them.

“She was able to give a speech in South Africa about being a woman of colour who entered an institution that, in order to survive and prosper, needs to continue to be the head of state in several other realms that are Commonwealth countries, and it failed to do enough to keep her within the institution,” he told the Irish Times.

“I mean, it’s an institution that adjusts and makes things up as it goes along. There’s a flag up, there’s a flag down. They can adjust their history when they need to.

” They’ve managed to find a mechanism whereby [civilian] Prince Edward can attend the Cenotaph wearing a military uniform.

“They could have found a mechanism whereby Harry could have carried on. The fact that they didn’t smack of a level of cruelty.”

After relocating to Montecito, the pair established the Archewell Foundation and joined Netflix and Spotify to work on a podcast and other material for the platforms.

