Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “mega-deal” proposals might suffer a “sharp fall,” according to a royal expert if they do not provide any material.

So far, the Sussexes have landed multimillion-pound partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

However, royal expert Neil Sean claims that their failure to produce material might result in a drop in transactions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr. Sean said: “Let me give you a bit of advice Harry and Meghan, it’s not as simple or as easy you possibly think.”

He added: “If it’s a spectacular success, they are guaranteed even more money but as ever in the fickle world of Hollywood they’re now living in, if it doesn’t resonate with the audience then they can expect a sharp decline in those mega offers and mega deals.”