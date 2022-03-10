Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:35 pm
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned of drop in mega-deals

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:35 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have warned of a sharp decline in multi-million dollar transactions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “mega-deal” proposals might suffer a “sharp fall,” according to a royal expert if they do not provide any material.

So far, the Sussexes have landed multimillion-pound partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.
However, royal expert Neil Sean claims that their failure to produce material might result in a drop in transactions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr. Sean said: “Let me give you a bit of advice Harry and Meghan, it’s not as simple or as easy you possibly think.”

He added: “If it’s a spectacular success, they are guaranteed even more money but as ever in the fickle world of Hollywood they’re now living in, if it doesn’t resonate with the audience then they can expect a sharp decline in those mega offers and mega deals.”

