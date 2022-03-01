Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:52 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make a Special Announcement to Commemorate Women’s History Month

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:52 am
Meghan Markle
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

For Women’s History Month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have big plans.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they will be making new grants to organisations working to advance gender equality through their Archewell Foundation.

“As we enter Women’s History Month and prepare for International Women’s Day next week,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement on their foundation’s website, “the Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organisations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.”

Four organisations will receive grants, including Smart Works, a U.K. charity that assists women in finding employment by providing coaching and professional attire for job interviews. Meghan became a patron of the organisation in January 2019 and has remained a supporter even after the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

With Archewell’s help, the organisation will develop the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will investigate unemployment issues affecting women across the United Kingdom in order to set a benchmark for progress and change to be tracked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity)

“We are so grateful to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation for their steadfast support of Smart Works’ mission and continued growth,” said Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, according to Hello! magazine. “Whether in person or remote, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face.”

Archewell will also make grants to the National Women’s Law Center, the Center on Poverty, and the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center.

On Tuesday, the National Women’s Law Center tweeted, “We are overjoyed to have the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on board! Their amplification of issues critical to women’s advancement couldn’t come at a better time in the fight for gender justice.”

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, both acknowledged that efforts to advance racial and gender justice are required throughout the year.

“Building strong, compassionate, and equitable communities around the world is a core commitment of the Archewell Foundation. Although these grants were announced during Women’s History Month, the work they represent is relevant and important all year “They stated.

Last year, for Women’s History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested on their Archewell Foundation website that people “unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion.” Meghan wrote personalised notes of encouragement (in her impressive handwriting!) to women who received Smart Works support, and she organised a lunch at a local Chicago restaurant for women picking up community meals (including a lemon olive oil cake baked by Meghan herself!)

The couple also surprised a teenage girl with a virtual mentoring session and visited a MomsRising storyteller group, a grassroots advocacy organisation that mobilises around the most pressing issues confronting women, mothers, and families.

Read More

1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds' onscreen'mini me,' Walker Scobell

The red carpet premiere of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film The Adam Project...
1 hour ago
Kanye West appears in a new selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours, and...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her gym-toned body after hecklers target her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, Khloe...
2 hours ago
Rihanna draws attention in a revealing outfit as she attends a fashion show in Paris

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory...
3 hours ago
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Asim Azhar's 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' is a tale of true love

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, ‘Kabhi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs – 2 March 2022

Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 9...
Vivo V21
4 mins ago
Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of...
Porsche
36 mins ago
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Lamborghinis catches fire and sinks.

On Tuesday, a massive cargo ship carrying 4,000 luxury sports cars worth...
Zoe Kravitz
52 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz Claims She ‘Interpreted’ Her Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series as Bisexual: ‘Definitely’

Zoe Kravitz portrayed Catwoman as a bisexual in the big screen. In...
Adsence Ad 300X600