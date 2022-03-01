Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make a Special Announcement to Commemorate Women’s History Month

For Women’s History Month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have big plans.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they will be making new grants to organisations working to advance gender equality through their Archewell Foundation.

“As we enter Women’s History Month and prepare for International Women’s Day next week,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement on their foundation’s website, “the Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organisations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.”

On the first day of Women's History Month, we're pleased to announce that Archewell Foundation will be supporting Smart Works with a grant to help enable an important research project on female unemployment in the UK.Find out more on the Archewell website. https://t.co/OfZzF2TNvL pic.twitter.com/w2SU1jGwzd — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) March 1, 2022

Four organisations will receive grants, including Smart Works, a U.K. charity that assists women in finding employment by providing coaching and professional attire for job interviews. Meghan became a patron of the organisation in January 2019 and has remained a supporter even after the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

With Archewell’s help, the organisation will develop the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will investigate unemployment issues affecting women across the United Kingdom in order to set a benchmark for progress and change to be tracked.

“We are so grateful to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation for their steadfast support of Smart Works’ mission and continued growth,” said Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, according to Hello! magazine. “Whether in person or remote, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face.”

Archewell will also make grants to the National Women’s Law Center, the Center on Poverty, and the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center.

On Tuesday, the National Women’s Law Center tweeted, “We are overjoyed to have the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on board! Their amplification of issues critical to women’s advancement couldn’t come at a better time in the fight for gender justice.”

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, both acknowledged that efforts to advance racial and gender justice are required throughout the year.

“Building strong, compassionate, and equitable communities around the world is a core commitment of the Archewell Foundation. Although these grants were announced during Women’s History Month, the work they represent is relevant and important all year “They stated.

Last year, for Women’s History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested on their Archewell Foundation website that people “unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion.” Meghan wrote personalised notes of encouragement (in her impressive handwriting!) to women who received Smart Works support, and she organised a lunch at a local Chicago restaurant for women picking up community meals (including a lemon olive oil cake baked by Meghan herself!)

The couple also surprised a teenage girl with a virtual mentoring session and visited a MomsRising storyteller group, a grassroots advocacy organisation that mobilises around the most pressing issues confronting women, mothers, and families.