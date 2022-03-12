Meghan Markle has been warned by the Royal chef that she will have to pay for her meal, unlike the Queen

Richard Corrigan, the celebrated royal chef, does not appear to be interested in slaving away over a hot stove for Meghan.

Mr. Corrigan has cooked for the Queen and other royals, often for free.

However, the owners of Mayfair restaurants Bentley’s and Corrigan’s told Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden that some will have to pay.

According to the chef: “Of course, I cooked for the Queen for free. And I’ll cook for anyone, but please understand that some people will have to pay “..

The acclaimed chef, who previously appeared as a guest cook on the Great British Menu’s South West round, is said to have cooked for the Queen twice.

He did, however, state that he would not refuse the Duchess entry to his restaurants.

“I’d let her in the restaurant, for sure,” he said, “but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out.” Would Meghan agree? “I don’t believe so.”

Mr Eden tweeted a screenshot of his conversation with the Irish chef, saying, “#Royal chef Richard Corrigan says he wouldn’t roll out the red carpet for the Duchess of Sussex #Meghan.”

However, because Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly unlikely to return to the UK anytime soon, this may not be an issue.

According to recent reports, Prince Harry will not return home this month to attend a memorial service for his late grandfather.

Omid Scobie, the author of ‘Finding Freedom,’ tweeted about the decision, which was reportedly made by the royal.

“A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Prince Philip on March 29,” he wrote on Twitter.

“However, he hopes to pay a visit to the Queen as soon as possible.”