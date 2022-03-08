Meghan Markle has the potential to win over Britons if she stops’stealing’ the Queen’s spotlight

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can win the hearts of Britons if they allow the Queen to shine the spotlight on her Platinum Jubilee.

According to Jonathan Sacerdoti of Royally US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a great opportunity to reclaim their positions if they set aside their grudges and visit the UK in June.

He elaborated: “I don’t see Meghan coming to the UK easily, but she may prove me wrong.

“But, these days, people here have such a low opinion of her, if not both of them, that I think she’d be very brave to return to the UK.

“That will most likely be very nice, and it may help to rehabilitate them towards the British people.

“I don’t think that’s their style anymore; they don’t like to do things quietly, and they don’t like it when someone else is the centre of attention when they’re around.

“I believe that wherever Harry and Meghan go, it is the Harry and Meghan show, which means that it would be preferable if they did not come and steal the spotlight from the Queen.

“But who knows, let’s keep an eye on this space and hope that if they can come, they will do so in a nice way and that it will be an opportunity for the entire family to enjoy being together and to put all that behind them.