Meghan Markle ignites Twitter with Prince Harry’s ‘feminist’ remark

Meghan Markle has sparked outrage on Twitter after revealing that her husband, Prince Harry, is a feminist.

In a 2020 interview with Gloria Steinman, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her husband was a feminist in a previous conversation with Gloria.

He stated: “Gloria, you’re aware that I, too, am a feminist. It’s critical to me that you understand this.”

For the uninitiated, Prince Harry has been vocal about feminism prior to meeting his wife, as evidenced by his participation in a 2014 HeForShe event where he advocated for gender equality.

He stated: “This isn’t just about women; we men must recognise our role as well.

“True men treat women with dignity and the respect they deserve.”

Meghan mentioned to Gloria that her husband was setting a “beautiful example” for their son Archie.

Meghan continued, saying: “When I look at our son, I think about what a wonderful example it is for him to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identity.

“There is no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, including women.”

However, critics felt that Meghan’s words were forced on Harry.

One Twitter user said: “Since when did feminist mean ‘under the thumb?'”

Another user expressed that they “want to vomit” over Harry’s feminism, while another commented: “Could he be any more pathetic?”