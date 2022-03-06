Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:38 am
Meghan Markle may be questioned under oath as she faces a new legal battle, according to reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s sweetheart, is set to be questioned under oath after her half-sister Samantha threatens to sue her over the Oprah interview, according to reports.

According to a media outlet, the Duchess could be forced to take a legal deposition by lawyers representing her sibling.

Samantha claims Meghan made defamatory remarks in the explosive chat last March.

According to the Mirror, Meg’s 57-year-old sibling plans to “forensically challenge” every detail of the interview.

The suit, according to the Duchess’ legal representatives, is “baseless.”

It went on to say that if Samantha succeeds, Meghan may be asked to name the alleged “royal racist.”

“Nothing is off-limits if the duchess is deposed,” a source told the publication.

The lawsuit is based on claims made during the interview, including information about Meghan’s childhood.

