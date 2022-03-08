Adsence Ad 160X600
Meghan Markle news: Fans slam hypocrite Prince Harry for attending a rodeo in Texas, betraying Meg’s stance on animal rights
Despite Meghan Markle’s anti-animal rights stance, Prince Harry was spotted at a Texas rodeo over the weekend.
The Duke was photographed wearing a cowboy hat, which many have targeted, while attending the Stockyards Rodeo event.
An attendee told the Daily Mail that three people were surprised he was there.
According to a Daily Mail source, “it’s a quintessentially American event, where animals are forced to perform.”
“Given his disregard for the first amendment and his wife’s animal rights activism, it’s shocking he thought he could show his face here.”
