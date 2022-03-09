Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:58 am
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry “could launch a spiteful attack” on Camilla and “blame her for mental health.”

PRINCE In his upcoming autobiography, Harry may launch a “spiteful attack” on Camilla and “blame her for mental health problems.”

Angela Levin believes the explosive book, which will be released later this year, will target the future Queen Consort for “stealing” Charles from Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who has promised to give a “wholly truthful” and “honest” account of his life in the memoir, has yet to publicly address the Queen’s decision to hand over the reigns to Camilla when the time comes.

According to sources, Harry’s silence “speaks volumes” about his relationship with Charles’ second wife.

Angela, a royal biographer, has since stated that Camilla can expect a slew of public slander in his upcoming book.

“Harry’s memoir is coming out at the end of the year,” Angela, who spent a year with Harry for an authorised biography, told Talk Radio.

“Everyone who is anyone says it’s going to attack Camilla and hold her accountable for [his] mental health and how she stole his father from his mother.”

 

