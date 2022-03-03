Meghan Markle supporters believe she ‘predicted’ her future as a royal a decade ago

Meghan Markle’s future as a princess was predicted a decade ago, according to royal fans.

Meghan was an actress long before she married Prince Harry, best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama series Suits.

Meghan also appeared in an episode of the US television series Castle in 2012, playing Charlotte Boyd, a woman who is linked to the murders of two of her friends.

The two main characters, detectives Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) and Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), are on the hunt for the killer when they come across Meghan’s character dressed as Sleeping Beauty – which fans believe foreshadowed her future as Prince Harry’s wife.

Many people commented on the connection on Twitter, with one writing, “Rewatching @Castle ABC and Meghan Markle is on the episode and it’s funny how she played a fairytale character and then lived one.”

Another way to say it: “Hubs and I were watching a season 4 episode of Castle when one of the young actresses appeared to be a familiar face. IMDb comes to the rescue! Meghan Markle was there! Not only that, but it was a fairytale-themed episode, and she was dressed as a princess in her first scene.”

“I think Castle would find Meghan Markle being in an episode based on fairytale characters/princesses a little ironic,” a third viewer said.

“Meghan Markle was on an episode of Castle, which was produced by ABC Studios, which is owned by Disney, which is why Archie’s birth certificate doesn’t just reveal that she is a princess but a full-on Disney princess thank you for stumbling into my Ted Talk,” another person said.

When Meghan first began dating Harry, she was determined to keep things under wraps while she determined if he was The One.

And they did it for five months before the secret was revealed and their perfect, private bubble burst.

When the press found out about them, Meghan was “terrified” because she realised this was “her new life,” according to royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The authors stated in their unofficial biography Finding Freedom: “Prior to meeting Harry, the only time she had been in front of a camera was on a set or on a red carpet.

“Shortly after the news broke, a photographer from a LA-based photo agency scaled the fence into Meghan’s back garden and waited for her by her car, hoping to capture a photo of her before she went out to run errands.