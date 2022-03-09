Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla’s home

Even in the midst of the royal family’s ongoing drama, Prince Charles and Camilla may still have a soft spot for Meghan Markle, as the couple has kept a sweet memento of the former actress in their London home.

This was evident when the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated International Women’s Day at her residence with three prominent female figures.

She could be seen welcoming her guests by opening the doors to her opulent Clarence House, which revealed a room filled with art pieces such as framed portraits and pictures.

A black-and-white photograph of the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day was displayed on one of the round tables set up.

The photo shows Prince Charles walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle.

As her estranged father, Thomas Markle, was unable to travel across the pond to attend his daughter’s wedding, the Prince of Wales took the honour of walking the former actress down the aisle.

The photo showed that, despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s strained relationship with the royal family, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall still have a soft spot for the couple.