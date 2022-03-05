Meghan Markle will never forget Prince Charles’s one significant favour for her

In the absence of Thomas Markle, Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

The drama surrounding the royal wedding was difficult to forget, but in case you missed it, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was supposed to walk her down the aisle, but he was hospitalised with serious heart problems.

There was some speculation about whether Meghan would walk down the aisle herself or be given away by her mother, Doria Ragland. However, she was accompanied by Prince Charles in the end.

According to reports, Prince Harry asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle, and he replied, “Of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you.”

According to royal author Robert Hardman, her response was “not quite what he was expecting.”

“Feeling for his future daughter-in-law, the Prince of Wales offered to step in, saying he would be honoured to escort Meghan up the aisle of St George’s Chapel to the altar,” Hardman wrote in an excerpt from his new book, Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II.

“According to one friend, the response was not what he expected: ‘Can we meet halfway?’