Meghan Markle’s response to Prince Charles’ offer at her wedding left him reeling

Sussex, Duchess of Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in a lavish ceremony in 2018, made a demand to her husband at their wedding.

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle’s request surprised her father-in-law, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, Prince Charles offered to walk Meghan down the aisle because her father, Thomas Markle, was hospitalised with serious heart problems.

However, in his book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II, Robert Hardman claimed that Meghan Markle’s reaction to Prince Charles’ offer was “not quite what he was expecting.”

“Feeling for his future daughter-in-law, the Prince of Wales stepped in, saying he would be honoured to escort Meghan up the aisle of St George’s Chapel to the altar,” Hardman wrote.

“The response, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: ‘Can we meet halfway?'” claimed the royal expert.