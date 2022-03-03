Meghan Markle’s tenacity in ‘uncharted territory’ lauded following royal exit

Meghan Markle has been praised for venturing into “uncharted territory” following her departure from the royal family.

This claim is made by American lawyer Professor Anita Hill in a new Express piece that begins, “After the press conference ended, I sat up straighter and felt grateful to have witnessed another glass ceiling shattered in my lifetime.”

Speaking of “history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas previously thought to be inaccessible,”

“I was recently able to connect with one of these women – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – and while her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.”