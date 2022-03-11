Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:03 am
Meghan Markle’s wedding photo was discovered at Charles and Camilla’s home

Meghan Markle

A WEDDING PHOTO OF MEGHAN MARKLE hangs prominently in Charles and Camilla’s home, despite the royal family’s feud with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cornwall was hosting three female rowers at her residence when royal fans spotted the framed black and white photograph of Meghan with Charles on her wedding day in 2018.

An expert claims Meghan asked Prince Charles if she could meet him “halfway” when he offered to walk her down the aisle, which inspired the picture’s sentimental setting.

Read More

