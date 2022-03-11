Adsence Ad 160X600
Meghan Markle’s wedding photo was discovered at Charles and Camilla’s home
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
A WEDDING PHOTO OF MEGHAN MARKLE hangs prominently in Charles and Camilla’s home, despite the royal family’s feud with Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Cornwall was hosting three female rowers at her residence when royal fans spotted the framed black and white photograph of Meghan with Charles on her wedding day in 2018.
An expert claims Meghan asked Prince Charles if she could meet him “halfway” when he offered to walk her down the aisle, which inspired the picture’s sentimental setting.
Download BOL News App for latest news