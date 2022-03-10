Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:08 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II, where Prince Harry revealed PRIVATE royal tradition

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:08 am
Prince Harry

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II, where Prince Harry revealed PRIVATE royal tradition

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MEGHAN MARKLE “quickly learned” a few Royal traditions when she first met the Queen, including curtsying in PRIVATE.

In the Channel 5 documentary Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy, royal expert Ashley Pearson described Meghan Markle’s “extraordinary” first meeting with the Queen.

“The meeting went extremely well,” she said. It actually ran over, which is unusual given how the Queen keeps her schedule. Meghan was greeted warmly. What’s not to like about her? She’s articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, and elegant.”

Meghan revealed to Oprah Winfrey last year that she and Harry were going for lunch there and were joined by the Queen.

“I remember Harry and I were in the car and he says, ‘OK, well my grandmother’s going to be there so you’re going to meet her,'” she told the US chat queen. ‘OK, great!’ I said. I adored my grandmother and used to look after her.’ ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’ he asks.

“I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that’s part of the fanfare, I didn’t think that’s what happens inside,” she said, adding, “I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

“How do you bow to the Queen?” Oprah inquired.

“Deeply, to demonstrate respect,” Meghan explained. “And I picked it up quickly.”

Read More

34 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts a puffy pout after speaking out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

KHLOE KARDASHIAN walked out of her office with a puffy pout yesterday,...
51 mins ago
Get to Know Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino

AFTER being photographed with a large diamond on her left ring finger,...
1 hour ago
Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci's wife?

STANLEY TUcci made a name for himself as a passionate family cook,...
1 hour ago
How to get tickets for the Doja Cat tour in 2022?

DOJA Cat has swept the world by storm since her meteoric rise...
2 hours ago
Desi Perkins Is Expecting Her Second Child After Fertility Struggles: 'Here We Grow Again'

Desi Perkins has a new addition to her family! The 35-year-old beauty...
2 hours ago
Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer's ex

EX-GIRLFRIEND of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, Morgan Wallen, has been linked to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
4 mins ago
Who are the TWO people Queen Elizabeth Calls the MOST

As the monarchy's head, you'd think The Queen would have to be...
Kate Middleton
8 mins ago
Kate Middleton and William pay a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, hoping to do more to help but feeling ‘useless.’

Kate and William paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in...
Florida Car Crash
18 mins ago
At least three people are killed in Florida after a massive ’25-car’ wreck sparks a ‘explosion,’ sending flames into the air

According to reports, up to 25 cars were involved in a pile-up...
Ukraine Sniper
20 mins ago
One of the world’s most lethal snipers arrives in Ukraine with the intention of slaughtering Putin’s troops one by one

ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST DEADLY SNIPERS HAS ARRIVED IN UKRAINE, pledging...
Adsence Ad 300X600