Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II, where Prince Harry revealed PRIVATE royal tradition

MEGHAN MARKLE “quickly learned” a few Royal traditions when she first met the Queen, including curtsying in PRIVATE.

In the Channel 5 documentary Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy, royal expert Ashley Pearson described Meghan Markle’s “extraordinary” first meeting with the Queen.

“The meeting went extremely well,” she said. It actually ran over, which is unusual given how the Queen keeps her schedule. Meghan was greeted warmly. What’s not to like about her? She’s articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, and elegant.”

Meghan revealed to Oprah Winfrey last year that she and Harry were going for lunch there and were joined by the Queen.

“I remember Harry and I were in the car and he says, ‘OK, well my grandmother’s going to be there so you’re going to meet her,'” she told the US chat queen. ‘OK, great!’ I said. I adored my grandmother and used to look after her.’ ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’ he asks.

“I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that’s part of the fanfare, I didn’t think that’s what happens inside,” she said, adding, “I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

“How do you bow to the Queen?” Oprah inquired.

“Deeply, to demonstrate respect,” Meghan explained. “And I picked it up quickly.”