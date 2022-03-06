Adsence Ad 160X600
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé
Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony, has shared a PDA-filled picture with her fiance as they soaked up the sun on their dreamy photoshoot.
The Churail actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Bano and Kazim posing like a Disney couple. “I’m hopelessly in love with this man,” she captioned the post.
Have a look:
Showbiz stars, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Hasan Raheem, were also spotted at her engagement.
