Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony, has shared a PDA-filled picture with her fiance as they soaked up the sun on their dreamy photoshoot.

The Churail actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Bano and Kazim posing like a Disney couple. “I’m hopelessly in love with this man,” she captioned the post.

Showbiz stars, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Hasan Raheem, were also spotted at her engagement.

