Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:28 pm
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony, has shared a PDA-filled picture with her fiance as they soaked up the sun on their dreamy photoshoot.

The Churail actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Bano and Kazim posing like a Disney couple. “I’m hopelessly in love with this man,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Showbiz stars, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Hasan Raheem, were also spotted at her engagement.

 

A post shared by dulha dulhan (@dulhadulhaan)

