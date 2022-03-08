Michelle Keegan flaunts her abs in a matching gym outfit with husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles

MICHELLE KEENAN and husband Mark Wright matched perfectly as they coordinated their gym gear on a trip to Los Angeles.

The Brassic actress, 34, showed off her abs in a mid-blue gym bra with matching leggings and a jersey.

She accessorised with gold jewellery and a handbag slung across her body.

Michelle walked down the iconic Sunset Plaza in jam-jar Ray-Bans to ensure she was fully prepared for the American sun.

Meanwhile, husband Mark, 35, who is in the United States to host the television show Extra, smiled at onlookers.

He was dressed in a gym co-ord in a nearly identical colour from his own brand, AYTEE7.

The former TOWIE star was seen deep in conversation with his wife while being trailed by their entourage.

The fitness enthusiasts could have been on their way to a joint workout in Los Angeles, which is known for its health-conscious lifestyles.

US COMEBACK

“It’s been a long time since I’ve done this route on a BA plane on the way to LA, a place I’ve spent so much time, even lived here for a bit,” Mark told his 1.8 million followers as he sat on the plane.

“I used to do this route once a week, sometimes on weekends, there and back.”

“I can’t wait to get back there; I haven’t been there in about two years.”

“I’m going to see some old friends, and I’m really excited.” “Let’s go, LA!”

He treated himself to a Sunday roast and a glass of scotch during the 11-hour flight.

Michelle wasn’t far away from him on the flight, as he shared a photo of them in their seats together.

The TV star looked stunning in natural make-up and with her hair styled in very loose waves.

When they arrived at their destination, they didn’t let their jet lag stop them from having a good time.

They went out to a bar with friends for a boozy night.

The group had a good time dancing to some old songs, including Toni Basi’s Hey Mickey.

The following day, Mark posted a video of himself stepping outside his villa.

The property has stunning views of the city, including the Hollywood sign, which can be seen from their outdoor pool.

FAMILY FIRST

Mark relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 for a job on the US show Extra, which required him to maintain a long-distance relationship with Michelle.

Two years later, he decided to resign from his position and return to the United Kingdom.

The Sun reported at the time that he negotiated a release from his contract in order to live in the same country as his wife, but that he left on good terms and that the door is open for him to work with them again in the future.

“I’m no longer living in LA,” Mark told us. I was there for nearly two years and had the time of my life.

“It just feels like the right time to return to the United Kingdom and live here with my wife.”

“I’ll be eternally grateful to Extra for the incredible opportunity they gave me.”

“I enjoyed my time at Extra, and I adored my bosses, with whom I parted on good terms, so I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Michelle and Mark met through mutual friends in Dubai in 2012.

Three years later, they married at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.