Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-American actress, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have donated $3 million to Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis, known for her role in That 70’s Show, and her husband Ashton Kutcher have donated $3 million to Ukrainian refugees and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise a total of $30 million.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts,”Kutcher captioned an Instagram post that featured a video of the couple. “The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org , two organisations [that] are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most. Flexport.org is organising shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians,” he concluded, adding a #StandWithUkraine hashtag.

Kunis introduced herself as Ukrainian and American in the video, focusing on what it means to be the former in today’s climate. “I was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and moved to America in 1991. I’ve always considered myself an American, a proud American, and I appreciate everything this country has done for my family and me. But I’ve never been more proud to be a Ukrainian than I am today.”

“And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Kutcher interjected before the Black Swan actor jumped to the point. “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Kutcher continued the conversation by discussing their efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees. “And, while we see the bravery of the people of her birth country, we also see the needs of those who have chosen safety. We’re raising funds to support an immediate release effort that will bring much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area. The main challenge now is logistics; we need to find housing and bring supplies and resources into the area.”

“Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million,” added Kunis.

As of Friday (March 4) afternoon, Kunis and Kutcher’s GoFundMe has raised $3,057,200.

On February 24, Ukrainian forces fought Russian invaders on three fronts after Moscow launched the largest attack on a European state since World War II, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Thousands are believed to have died or been injured, resulting in one million refugees.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on March 3 to the need for humanitarian corridors to assist civilians fleeing Moscow’s eight-day invasion, the first visible progress in talks, as the US imposed new sanctions on more oligarchs.