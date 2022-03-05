Mila Kunis says she’s “never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” and she’s launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in which they discussed the situation in the former’s home country of Ukraine. Kunis said in the video that she is proud to be a Ukrainian and urged her fans to help raise funds for the refugees fleeing the country as a result of the Russian invasion.

Kunis began the video by saying that, while she identifies as a proud American, having moved to the United States as a child, she has “never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.” Ashton Kutcher, her husband, can then be seen adding, “And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

Mila continues in the video to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, saying, “The events that have taken place in Ukraine have been devastating. This kind of unjust attack on humanity has no place in the world. In an effort to raise USD 30 million, Ashton and I have decided to match up to USD 3 million in donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org via GoFundMe.org.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

In the video, the actress reveals that she was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. The couple also provided the necessary link for fans to make donations in the captions of the video shared on Ashton’s Instagram account. Weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ashton took to Twitter to share a message in which he stated his support for Ukraine.