Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Minal Ahsan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos  

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:11 pm
Minal Ahsan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Popular Tv star Minal Ahsan recently went for gorgeous pictures that took our breath away as she looked stunning in her outfit.

Minal Ahsan pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Minal Khan is a multi-talented woman who never ceases to impress her fans with her acting or fashon Sense.

Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Read More

17 mins ago
In the midst of a silly feud' over security, Prince Harry will 'regret' missing the Philip memorial

The Duke of Sussex announced on Friday that he will not attend...
25 mins ago
Kanye West will not make it official with Chaney Jones

Kanye West has recently been seen with Kim Kardashian look alike Chaney...
26 mins ago
You can’t take your eyes off Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photos

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, model, and the winner of...
32 mins ago
When Prince Charles becomes King, he intends to slim down the monarchy and remove "hangers-on."

PRINCE CHARLES intends to shake up the Royal Family business once he...
36 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'beating the royals to the punch' with their 'do-it-yourself royalty.'

According to brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, Meghan and Prince...
40 mins ago
Meghan Markle has been warned by the Royal chef that she will have to pay for her meal, unlike the Queen

Richard Corrigan, the celebrated royal chef, does not appear to be interested...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
4 mins ago
Queen heartbroken chances of meeting Lilibet’s are ‘next to zero’: ‘Disappointing’

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child, was born...
Queen Elizabeth
9 mins ago
‘I don’t want to poke the bear.’ The Queen has been urged to remove Prince Harry and Andrew from their positions as counsellors

Following their removal from official duties, the Queen has been urged to...
Prince Harry
12 mins ago
‘Unrealistic!’ Harry and Meghan’s Nobel Peace Prize hopes have been dashed – the Sussexes have been slapped down

The NAACP honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the end...
Prince Harry
17 mins ago
In the midst of a silly feud’ over security, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing the Philip memorial

The Duke of Sussex announced on Friday that he will not attend...
Adsence Ad 300X600