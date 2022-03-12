Minal Ahsan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos  

Popular Tv star Minal Ahsan recently went for gorgeous pictures that took our breath away as she looked stunning in her outfit.

Minal Ahsan pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Minal Khan is a multi-talented woman who never ceases to impress her fans with her acting or fashon Sense.

Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.