Minal Khan drops jaws with a dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan is a talented Pakistani television, film, and theatre actress. She is idolized because of her attractive looks and her acting skills in Pakistani dramas.

Pakistani actress Minal Khan left jaws dropped when she shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account.

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 31,591 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Parchaye, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Ghamand, Qismat, Jalan and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com