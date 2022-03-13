Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Minal Khan exudes royal glam in this deep red bridal gown 

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Minal Khan exudes royal glam in this deep red bridal gown 

Minal Khan exudes royal glam in this deep red bridal gown 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Minal Khan wears a royal bridal gown that makes his heart skip a beat. She looks effortlessly stunning in a deep crimson bridal gown by Umsha by Uzma Babar. With another stunning photograph, the Nand star stole the show on social media.

The Jalan actress has set social media ablaze with another stunning bridal photoshoot for fashion designer Uzma Babar. The diva looks stunning in a deep red bridal gown and a magnificent antique gold necklace with white and maroon pearls set by Jewels by Laibaa.

Have a look at her heart-robbing pictures:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Karisma Kapoor embraces Madhuri Dixit in a warm hug

One of the finest films of the 1990s was Dil Toh Pagal...
16 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian the singleton shares seductive snaps amid Tristan Thompson Love child scandal

The 37-year-old mother of one looked stunning in the patterned ensemble, which...
16 hours ago
Hailey Bieber has returned home following the discovery of a small blood clot in her brain by doctors

According to an Instagram storey she posted on Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed...
16 hours ago
Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer

Traci Braxton, a singer, actor, and reality TV personality, died at the...
16 hours ago
Una Healy enthrals fans with a photo of her stunning figure, saying 'hard work pays off.'

Una Healy, an Irish singer, sent her fans into a frenzy with...
16 hours ago
Kanye West salutes the crowd while watching the Los Angeles Lakers with his Kim Kardashian clone girlfriend Chaney Jones.

KANYE West smiled broadly as he posed with his Kim Kardashian lookalike...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dance Meri Rani
12 seconds ago
Dwayne Bravo grooves on Dance Meri Rani hook step with a friend

There's no doubt that Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Dance Meri Rani', which...
Russian convoy
2 mins ago
Moment YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding terrifyingly lethal anti-tank missiles

THIS IS THE MOMENT WHERE YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by...
2 mins ago
Kate Middleton ‘forced to apologise’ for not ‘looking like Cinderella’

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward. However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal. Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess. Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated...
Kangana Ranaut
3 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s ‘pin drop silence’ on The Kashmir Files

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her...
Adsence Ad 300X600