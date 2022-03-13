Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:52 pm
Minal Khan stuns her fans with spectacular pictures

Minal is a young and pretty Pakistani actress who has been working in the industry for quite some time. She was born on 20th November 1998 in Karachi.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.

On Instagram, the actress Minal Khan stuns her fans with spectacular pictures.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Minal’s timeless beauty.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Gila Kiss Se Karain, Joru Ka Ghulam, Beti To Main Bhi Hun, and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

