Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Minal Khan’s latest picture with husband

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:48 pm
Minal Khan’s latest picture with husband
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Minal Khan is a talented Pakistani television, film, and theatre actress. She is idolized because of her attractive looks and her acting skills in Pakistani dramas.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Gila Kiss Se Karain, Joru Ka Ghulam, Beti To Main Bhi Hun, Laut Ke Chalai Ana, and many more.

She is quite active on her Instagram accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Lately, Minal has posted a new picture with her husband on her Instagram. She wrote a caption “My heart is so happy to have you.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

11 mins ago
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started...
11 mins ago
Fans speculate engagement after 'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling

Sydney Sweeney has discovered her true love! The 24-year-old actress, who shot...
32 mins ago
Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

According to a royal expert, Prince George is changing schools outside of...
34 mins ago
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with...
34 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
38 mins ago
Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers ‘nearer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...
Selena Gomez
4 mins ago
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in new alluring photos

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer. She was born on...
Yemeni Huthi
7 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
9 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Adsence Ad 300X600