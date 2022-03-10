Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:00 am
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach in Mexico.

The 22-year-old ditched her bikini top and sat in the sun in an oversized shirt, delighting her fans.

Moly shared a photo of herself wearing a straw hat and carrying her £2,500 designer beach bag.

Her followers flocked to her post, with one writing, “Everything about you is stunning.”

A second person added, “Dreamy,” and a third, “Beautiful.”

The businesswoman travelled to Tulum with 16 crew members and three models to film the latest Filter campaign. Molly-Mae wrote this.

She admitted at the start of her trip that she “felt guilty” about posting her glam snaps from the luxurious resort while Russia was invading Ukraine.

“Given everything that’s going on in the world right now, I feel it’s impossible to carry on with life as usual without feeling guilty,” the star explained.

“I’m currently away for work, shooting a campaign, but I’m not sure if I should share as usual for the people who come to Instagram to escape.”

Her fans, however, gave her the go-ahead, and she has continued to keep her followers updated.

Molly-Mae, who is dating Tommy Fury, finished filming last week but has remained in Mexico for a vacation.

She was spotted eating healthy snacks like edamame beans and Asian salad the day before, despite claiming she’s “not in shape.”

She had stated that she didn’t want body insecurities to ruin her vacation, despite the fact that she wasn’t in the best shape.

Before she left, she insisted on YouTube: “I’m not in the shape I’d like to be for it, but as I mentioned not long ago.

“I’ve recently relieved a lot of stress by focusing on healthy eating and exercise.

“I’m just embracing my natural body and not even worrying about how I look.

“I know that I am not going to look on this campaign how I envisioned I wanted to look, but I’m actually not really that bothered about it.”

 

 

