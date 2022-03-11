Molly Smith of Love Island flaunts her ample cleavage and taut abs

Molly Smith stepped out in a white cropped top for the Say it with Diamonds Mothers Day Lunchlunch at Gino’s in Liverpool on Wednesday, showing off the results of her hard work in the gym.

The former Love Island star, 27, showed off her toned abs in the top, which had a plunging neckline and exposed her ample cleavage.

For her outing, she wore a pair of high-waisted blue denim jeans with a black jacket.

To add a few inches to her stature, the reality star wore open-toed heels with a see-through strap and carried a baby blue handbag.

She wore a lot of make-up to draw attention to her lovely features and accessorised with a pair of gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Molly ate with her mother, who was dressed warmly in a long black winter coat.

As they walked alongside each other, the couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

It comes after Molly piqued people’s interest yet again with a red-hot Instagram post on Tuesday.

The blonde beauty took the plunge and wore a revealing halter neck mini dress braless.

In the figure-hugging outfit, the TV personality exuded confidence and flaunted a glowing tan.

Molly posted the sultry photos to her 874,000 followers on Tuesday, along with a powerful message in honour of International Women’s Day.

‘This International Women’s Day, @prettylittlething is launching an anti-rape campaign in collaboration with women’s sexual violence charities around the world, donating full proceeds of their exclusive tote bag and specific dresses across site (including this one) to help spread the message that #MyDressDoesntMeanYes,’ she wrote.

‘We are committed to stamping out the stigma that what you are wearing gives someone else the right to your body.

She concluded: ‘Society must do better. My dress doesn’t mean yes.’