Mother of actor Furqan Qureshi passes away after long battle with cancer

Actor Furqan Qureshi’s mother passed away on Wednesday, the actor said on social media.

Sharing the sad news on his Instagram, the Azmiash actor wrote, “By the will of Lord, my mother left us for the better world peacefully at fajr today. Please recite Surah Fateha for her maghfirat.”

He further informed his friends about when the last rites will take place. “Namaz-e-Janaza at Masjid Usman Ghani (next to McDonald’s Sea View) by ASR prayers, today,” he added.

Actors Fahad Sheikh, Zoya Nasir and hundreds of fans offered condolences to Furqan Qureshi on the death of his mother.

A day earlier, the talented star had requested his entire fanbase to pray for his mother as she had been suffering from fourth stage cancer.

Furqan Qureshi has carved a special place in the entertainment industry with his top-notch acting performance. The tall and well-built handsome hunk has performed in a number of dramas including Khuda Mera Bhi Hai in which he played the role of a transgender and garnered much appreciation.

From playing Danish’s friend in blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho to playing one of the antagonists in his recently concluded serial Bharas, he has proven his spirit as a versatile actor.