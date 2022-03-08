Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:46 am
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:46 am
Nadia Hussain, an actor, and model, appeared in the most recent interview, in which the Jalan star revealed her true nature.

When asked to name a leading actress to whom she would recommend lip fillers, she mentioned Hindi Medium diva Saba Qamar.

The Benaam celebrity was ready to borrow Meera’s name for the cosmetic treatment of skin tightening.

When we asked her whose biopic she would choose to film out of Benazir Bhutto, Saba Faisal, and Rekha, she chose the Bollywood legend Rekha.

