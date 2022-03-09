Naimal Khawar gets obsessed with baby Mustafa Abbasi’s cheeks 

Naimal Khawar Khan, who is now embracing motherhood with her little son Mustafa, is soaring in love as she cuddles her newborn child in her latest Instagram reels.

The Anaa actress shared an Instagram with her little munchkin and while kissing his cheeks and wrote, “Them cheeks”

Have a look:

The wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi also shared a heart-melting picture with her son, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the mother-son duo.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, in 2020, and tied the knot in 2019.

