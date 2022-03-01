Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:26 pm
Naimal Khawar is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos in white dress shared on her Instagram account.

She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos. Actress Naimal Khawar is winning the hearts of her fans in recent pictures.

Have a look!

She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience. Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

