Naimal Khawar shares a sweet photo with her kid

Naimal Khawar is a beautiful Pakistani actress. She was born on 17th November 1993. she comes from a Pashtun family.

She is one of the actresses who debuted in the entertainment industry in 2017 through Lollywood. She made her entry into the drama industry with her debut drama, Anaa.

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently enjoying motherhood with her little son Mustafa, is soaring in love as she embraces her baby boy in the latest social media update.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 36,747 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress

