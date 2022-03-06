Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 08:53 pm
Naimal Khawar shares adorable pictures with her munchkin

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently enjoying motherhood with her little son Mustafa, is soaring in love as she embraces her baby boy in the latest social media update.

The Anaa star took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of herself with baby Mustafa Abbasi. “Gogo aka Tamatarrrr,” she captioned the picture.

In the picture, the mother and son duo can be seen soaking in the sun while sitting on the grass in casuals.

Have a look:

Naimal Khawar welcomed her first child, Mustafa with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020. The couple announced the birth of their son a year after tying the knot.

