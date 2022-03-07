Netflix has announced the premiere date for Russian Doll Season 2 — WATCH TEASER

Russian Doll is returning to Netflix this spring!

Netflix announced on Monday that the hit comedy-drama Russian Doll will return for a second season on April 20. Netflix also released the official trailer for the series’ upcoming season.

The first season of Russian Doll followed Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) as she became trapped in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party in New York City only to die at the end of the night. Every time she dies, the night restarts at the same point.

Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlie Barnett, and Annie Murphy also appear in the series.

Lyonne’s character can be seen travelling through time in what appears to be a rapid transit system location before sitting at a table and taking a shot saying, “when the universe f—— with you, let it.” Barnett’s character is also featured in the trailer.

“Season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens, set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together,” Netflix said in the season 2 announcement.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out,” the streaming service shared.