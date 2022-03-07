Netflix starts #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Netflix has created a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri to commemorate ‘great stories’ on the occasion of Women’s Day.

More than 30 female artists, filmmakers, and content creators have come together for the NowStreeming campaign, which has sparked controversy with their tales and performances.

Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli, and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari are among the actors, social media influencers, and female filmmakers featured in this special show, which celebrates womanhood.

As Dixit says in the video, “All these characters are unique and special,” and the fact is, in the words of Masaba Gupta, “these stories need to be told because every story is important”.

Netflix highlights in this video that it is the platform’s narrations and tales, with strong female characters, that should be the emphasis, not the platform itself.