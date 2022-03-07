Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:13 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Netflix starts #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:13 pm
HarKahaaniHaiZaruri

Netflix initiates #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Netflix has created a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri to commemorate ‘great stories’ on the occasion of Women’s Day.

More than 30 female artists, filmmakers, and content creators have come together for the NowStreeming campaign, which has sparked controversy with their tales and performances.

Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli, and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari are among the actors, social media influencers, and female filmmakers featured in this special show, which celebrates womanhood.

As Dixit says in the video, “All these characters are unique and special,” and the fact is, in the words of Masaba Gupta, “these stories need to be told because every story is important”.

Check out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netflix highlights in this video that it is the platform’s narrations and tales, with strong female characters, that should be the emphasis, not the platform itself.

Read More

21 mins ago
Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in a maroon strappy slip dress

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
22 mins ago
Riya Chakraborty Makes A Bold Statement In Red

Riya Chakraborty is a model and actress from India. She has played...
28 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter gives couple goals!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
29 mins ago
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th...
33 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I've thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...
40 mins ago
TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted at fashion week with her Grammy-nominated beau

Love and fashion are in the air for TikTok star Addison Rae,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
4 seconds ago
Why is Prince Charles ‘funding’ Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

According to sources, Prince Charles has taken on a "huge undertaking" for...
Avneet Kaur
41 seconds ago
Netizens shocked looking at sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

Indian actress Avneet Kaur never fails to amaze her fans with her...
Taapsee Pannu
6 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself "lucky" to be a part...
Ishaq Dar
13 mins ago
Oath through a video link: LHC overrules registrar’s office objection to Ishaq Dar plea

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir of the Lahore High Court on Monday overruled...
Adsence Ad 300X600